Two Sicamous summer festivals have been cancelled due to poor air quality

Photo: District of Sicamous

Two long-awaited events have been postponed until next year due to the thick blanket of smoke covering the region.

In light of the significant air quality advisories due to the wildfire smoke, the Music in the Park and Movie in the Park events have been pushed to 2022.

After the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce announced it could no longer host Music in the Park , the District of Sicamous was prepared to take over as well as planned to host Movie in the Park, both in August.

The Recreation and Events Department was able to purchase a new screen and projector to improve the movie viewing experience and had artists lined up to perform for the community.

Much of the Sicamous community is under an evacuation alert with some properties under evacuation order due to the Two Mile Creek wildfire.

The District of Sicamous plans to carry out both events in 2022, at the Sicamous Beach Park.