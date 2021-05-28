Secwepemc bands offer $3,000 reward for information on dozens of dumped bear paws

Photo: BCCOS

Local First Nations are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case of dumped bear paws discovered near Shuswap Lake.

The Indigenous bands of the Pespesellkwe te Secwepemc (Adams Lake, Little Shuswap Lake and Splatsin) and Neskonlith Band issued a joint statement calling for information on the grisly find.

RCMP and the BC Conservation Officer Service are investigating the illegal action.

The severed paws were found on Anglemont Mountain last Sunday.

"It was a shocking scene," says the woman who discovered the shocking scene, dumped in a ditch next to a culvert.

The dozens of skinned and clawless bear paws included some from cubs.

"If you're familiar with hunting, like I am, skinned bear paws often look like human hands, the resemblance is uncanny, so, originally from a distance it was horrifying," she said.

Both the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council and Union of BC Indian Chiefs have expressed disgust over the incident.

As many as 80 to 100 severed bear paws were found discarded, meaning 20-25 bears could have been killed.

"The carnage left behind indicates the actions of trophy or commercial poachers who hold a complete lack of respect for wildlife, hunting laws, and the rights of other resource users," the UBCIC said.

"Beyond the provincial legislation regarding the disposal of animal parts, Neskonlith Band and the Pespesellkwe te Secwepemc express their condemnation towards these disrespectful actions. They are offering a reward of $3,000 for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for this slaughter and associated disrespectful actions," the bands wrote.

Any information should be directed to Dave Nordquist of the Adams Lake Indian Band at [email protected].

"Our traditional stories teach us that the bear is a sacred animal forming the foundation of our creation law, the chief of the four-legged and deserves the utmost respect and dignity," said Splatsin Chief Kukpi7 Wayne Christian. "Many of our oral histories give us insight into the pivotal role that bear plays on our lands in the animal world and as part of our family."

The conservation service can be reached at 1-877-952-7277.