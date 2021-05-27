Next phase of Trans-Canada Highway four-laning through Chase to start this summer

Photo: BC Gov't

Construction on the next phase of the Trans-Canada Highway four-laning through Chase will start this summer.

The $32-million contract has been awarded to CIF Construction Ltd. of Prince George.

Work is expected to get underway in July and is anticipated to be complete in fall 2023.

The work will expand 1.6 kilometres of the highway from two to four lanes and add a concrete median barrier. The project will also add a grade-separated interchange at Brooke Drive and extend improvements on Brooke Drive to Shuswap Avenue.

Access to the village will be made safer with the new interchange in place, the Ministry of Transportation says in a media update on the project.

A new sidewalk along Brooke Drive and a new separated pathway on Chase Creek Bridge will also increase safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

"We are excited to get started on these four-laning upgrades to the Trans-Canada Highway through the Village of Chase, as part of our larger plan of highway improvements from Kamloops to the Alberta border," said Rob Fleming, B.C.'s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Work is already well underway on the Chase Creek Road to Chase West section. That project includes 3.3 km of widening, a pedestrian underpass and multi-use pathway.

The total budget for the Chase four-laning project is $220 million including up to $12.1 million from the federal government.

The province, meanwhile, is investing $837 million in Trans-Canada Highway four-laning over the next three years.