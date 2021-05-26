Columbia Shuswap Regional District on record pace for development

Photo: CSRD

The Columbia-Shuswap has seen a significant upswing in development applications this year.

A growing wave of development in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is on pace to peak at record-breaking levels in this year, the district says.

Gerald Christie, manager of development services, says all aspects of the department are experiencing a rapid upswing, from building permits to planning applications and bylaw enforcement files.

If the trend continues, files are projected to reach 1,392 – double 2020's 691.

Simply keeping up with the volume of phone and email requests is challenging, the CSRD says.

In 2018, the CSRD’s planning assistant responded to about 10 information requests per day. So far this year, that number has jumped to between 30 to 76.

“Year-over-year, we have never experienced this kind of growth before in the CSRD and we are heading into what has traditionally been some of the busiest months of the season... We are doing all we can to maintain service levels, but timelines are starting to extend,” says Christie.

CSRD chair Kevin Flynn says the City of Salmon Arm is also contending with an influx of development applications.

The district introduced new procedures in 2020 to help streamline services. Video and other virtual technologies are now being used to fulfil some elements of the building permit process. This reduces travel time for the building inspectors and enhances the CSRD’s ability to continue to protect public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.