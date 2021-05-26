Union of BC Indian Chiefs adds voice to outrage over discovery of dozens of discarded bear paws in the Shuswap

Photo: BCCOS

The Union of BC Indian Chiefs is adding its voice to outrage over the discovery of dozens of discarded bear paws in the Shuswap.

The severed paws, were found on Anglemont Mountain, Sunday.

The UBCIC says the "severed, discarded bear paws indicate cruel, unlawful poaching" that violates game laws and Indigenous values.

"The UBCIC is appalled and horrified at the gruesome discovery of 80-100 severed bear paws (20-25 bears in total) near Shuswap Lake," the organization wrote in a press release, Wednesday.

"The carnage left behind indicates the actions of trophy or commercial poachers who hold a complete lack of respect for wildlife, hunting laws, and the rights of other resource users."

Both police and the BC Conservation Officer Service are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-952-7277.

"It was a shocking scene," says the woman who discovered the shocking scene, dumped in a ditch next to a culvert.

The skinned and clawless bear paws included some from cubs.

"If you're familiar with hunting, like I am, skinned bear paws often look like human hands, the resemblance is uncanny, so, originally from a distance it was horrifying," she said.

The UBCIC has previously expressed alarm at what it called "wolf-whacking" and "predator tournaments" that allow the "gratuitous and ruthless slaughter of wildlife."

"The dozens of discarded bear paws demonstrate that this callous attitude towards the killing of animals persists. Trophy hunting or poaching goes against Indigenous hunting practices, and UBCIC urges hunters to hunt, fish, and trap sustainably and ethically – never for unwarranted bloodshed and the glorification of violence."

The UBCIC reaffirmed its hunting mandate is guided by principles of sustainability and stewardship, including the principle that mismanagement of wildlife in B.C., including illegal poaching, is unacceptable and goes against the traditions and values of B.C. First Nations.?

Disposal of carcasses or wildlife parts falls under the British Columbia Wildlife Act, which bans the dumping of animal parts and carcasses where there are "likely to be people in a manner in which the attractant could attract dangerous wildlife to the land or premises and be accessible to dangerous wildlife."