Swansea Point Fire Department pitches extending protection to Mara

Photo: Don Bakes

"Just imagine calling 911 for fire services, and no one comes," says Don Bakes.

That’s what residents of the rural Shuswap community of Mara go through in the event of a structural fire.

Swansea Point Fire Department is only a few kilometres away, but can't assist as Mara is outside its coverage area.

Mara resident and on-call Swansea Point Fire Department member Don Bakes is part of a drive that is looking to extend the Swansea Point Fire Department’s jurisdiction to cover Mara as well.

Over the past two years, Bakes has been working with Denis Dellisle of the Regional District of North Okanagan to try to get fire protection for the tiny community.

They engaged residents with a community meeting, and a feasibility study is underway to determine if the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District might cover Mara.

The next step is a petition, which has been mailed out to all Mara residents who would be included in the fire coverage area.

Two thresholds would have to be met: 50 per cent of the residents to sign, and 50 per cent of land value in the proposed area.

The petition is due back to the RDNO by June 25.

Bakes says if a structural fire were to break out, RCMP would currently be the only ones to attend. The only way fire services would attend is if the fire were to expand into the forest and become a wildfire. In that event, BC Wildfire Service would be called in.

The cost of expanding the Swansea Point department's service area would be "$1.05 per thousand of assessed value" on residents' property tax bills.

Despite there being no fire hydrants in Mara, Bakes says fire trucks can haul enough water to fight the average fire and can be backed up by additional units if they need to refill.

Some insurance companies offer discounted rates if there is fire protection in a rural area.

"I'm not out to try and convince the people that are completely against it. I want to get more information out there so that people can make an informed decision," said Bakes. "If they don't send their petition in, it's counted as a no."