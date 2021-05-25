Salmon Arm police attended several mental health related calls over long weekend, RCMP say

Photo: Castanet Staff

Salmon Arm police responded to several calls for people experiencing a mental health crisis over the Victoria Day long weekend, according to a statement from the RCMP.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a statement that officers responded to five situations where people found themselves in crisis.

According to West, holidays and long weekends tend to result in more mental health related calls, but police only responded to one such call for service over the 2020 May long weekend.

“Anecdotally, Salmon Arm RCMP continues to be called to assist those experiencing a mental health crisis at a relatively high rate,” West said.

“This past long weekend was no exception.”

In one case, police said they were called to apprehend a person associated with a Mental Health Act Director’s Warrant.

According to the RCMP statement, the person fled from officers on a small electric recreational vehicle. Police dogs were called in to search the area, and the individual was found and immediately taken to hospital for assessment.

The RCMP said officers also worked to de-escalate a tense situation, managing to negotiate the safe apprehension of another individual. This person was also taken to hospital to receive medical and mental health attention.

“In each of these situations, police worked to ensure all people received the professional medical help they needed in a timely manner,” the RCMP statement said.

“We encourage anyone experiencing difficulty to reach out for help.”

The Salmon Arm RCMP detachment reported they responded to 123 total calls for service over the three-day long weekend.