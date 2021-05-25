Salmon Arm RCMP report busy long weekend

Photo: Google Street View Salmon Arm RCMP detachment.

Salmon Arm RCMP report a busy long weekend.

Over the three-day Victoria Day long weekend Salmon Arm officers attended 123 calls for service, says Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Twenty of those were damage to property investigations or involved thefts from vehicles and residences.

One theft saw two bicycles stolen with a combined value of over $8,000.

Police urge residents to lock up their bikes when out and to secure them out of sight in their homes or in a locked garage when at home.

Salmon Arm is also seeing a resurgence of theft from vehicles, West notes.

Some of the thefts are occurring at hiking trails where people leave their vehicles unattended.

"In recent cases the target has been purses, wallets and change in the vehicles," says West.

"In two cases, some property and one bicycle was recovered and returned to their owners, and the incidents are still being investigated."

Meanwhile, several of the local Rotary Club’s rented Canada flags and flag poles have been damaged or stolen from spots throughout the community. The flag rentals benefit local community projects.

Anyone with information on the incidents is urged to contact the Salmon Arm detachment.