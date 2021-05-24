One person airlifted after ATV crash near Seymour Arm

Photo: RCMSAR

One person was injured after an ATV crash near Seymour Arm on Sunday.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue were called to assist with the incident just after 5 a.m. May 23.

Both search and rescue vessels, Tolonen and Rescue One, took part in the rescue and transported Eagle Valley Road Rescue volunteers, paramedics and equipment to Seymour Arm to meet up with the local first responders group.

According to the RCMSAR Facebook page, the injured individual was located, triaged, and flown to hospital by a BCEHS medevac helicopter.