Skinned and clawless bear paws found dumped in North Shuswap

A resident of the North Shuswap came across a disturbing sight on Anglemont Mountain on Sunday.

Dumped in a ditch next to a culvert were skinned and clawless bear paws, including some from cubs.

“Initially driving up to it, we were with our kids and it was a shocking scene,” said the woman who found the paws and frequents the backcountry.

“If you’re familiar with hunting, like I am, skinned bear paws often look like human hands, the resemblance is uncanny, so, originally from a distance it was horrifying.”

Once she got closer, she recognized the bear paws, estimating there were upwards of a 100 of them which could equate to as many as 25 bears.

While her initial thought was that a taxidermist could have dumped the paws, she noted a taxidermist has more professional ways of disposing of animal remains. Also, upon further inspection, she saw that some of the paws were cubs paws which “no taxidermist would ever touch, or hunter.”

RCMP has been contacted. The woman has also contacted her local elected representatives.

Castanet was told that a conservation officer based out of Kamloops is at the scene and is actively investigating.

The woman said she spotted wolf, cougar and coyote tracks around the area which were likely responsible for dragging the paws and spreading them out in the area. Other wild animals are also feeding on the paws.

“Some of the paws are chopped off at the joint and not even skinned, just the bear paw on its own. It's really hard to speculate what happened,” she said.

Disposal of carcasses or wildlife parts falls under the British Columbia Wildlife Act, which bans the dumping of animal parts and carcasses where there are "likely to be people in a manner in which the attractant could attract dangerous wildlife to the land or premises and be accessible to dangerous wildlife."