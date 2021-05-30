Salmon Arm Fair is shifting to online events this year in light of COVID concerns

Photo: Contributed The Salmon Arm fair is moving to an online format this year.

The popular Salmon Arm Fair is going virtual.

The fair is taking place in September, but because of COVID concerns, it will look a lot different than previous years.

The fair has been one of the region’s biggest events, with more than 15,000 attendees of all ages viewing livestock, crafts and baking, food trucks, a midway and listening to live music.

Unfortunately, the long shadow of COVID is looming over the event which was cancelled last year due to government-imposed COVID restrictions.

While a return to the more traditional fair is anticipated in the future, this year organizers are working on multiple strategies to bring back the three-day agriculture fair for 2021 by moving to a hybrid virtual model.

“While nothing replaces the in-person experience of a fair, going virtual will be something that’s kind of fun and definitely we will be more accessible to more people, especially those unable to travel or are home-bound,” fair officials said.

Part of the planning for the virtual fair is free access to many live streaming tutorials, demonstrations, video exhibits of home craft and agricultural shows.

A new feature this year is A Taste of Culture, where chefs from local restaurants offer video demonstrations on preparing dishes. There will be virtual demonstrations on baking the perfect pie crust, canning, backyard garden success, companion pet first aid, making Kombucha and more. An E-Zone tent for the kids is all about using virtual technology to entertain, educate and engage youth about life on the farm, a scavenger hunt and the Colour the Community contest.

Organizers are also looking into a limited-capacity drive-in family movie nights and limited-capacity drive-in concerts.

In addition, the community can enjoy all those favourite foods that you can only find at the fair at the Drive-in Food Court. All attractions and activities will be subject to any Provincial Health Officer orders at the time.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers interested in helping to develop the website and mobile app for the hybrid Fair. Contact the fair office at 250-832-0442 or email [email protected]