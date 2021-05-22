Crews are at the scene of a wildfire near Bernie Road, next to Shuswap Lake

Photo: Contributed A wildfire is burning near Canoe in the Shuswap.

UPDATE 11:54 a.m.

BC Wildfire crews are at the scene and asking people to stay clear of the area as it is an active worksite.

The fire, between Salmon Arm and Sicamous near Canoe, is also close to Highway 1, but traffic is not being impacted and no structures are threatened at this time.

ORIGINAL

A small wildfire is being reported in the Shuswap area.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to the fire near Bernie Road, on the edge of Shuswap Lake.

According to the service's wildfire map, the fire is 0.9 hectares

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.