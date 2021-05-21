Independent Investigations Office of BC seeing if police played a role in the crash near Sicamous

Photo: Contributed

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating a fatal crash Thursday near Sicamous.

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of the incident where one person died Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said at approximately 4 p.m. May 20, a vehicle traveling east on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm was allegedly seen passing multiple vehicles, including an unmarked police vehicle.

“The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver allegedly failed to stop. The officer contacted Sicamous RCMP who also attempted to stop the vehicle however a single-vehicle collision occurred, resulting in the vehicle coming to rest nearby with injuries to the occupants,” said Shoihet.

Emergency Health Services, including an air ambulance attended, but the female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

BC Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal collision while IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the woman's death and the man's injuries.

“Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC . As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” said Shoihet.