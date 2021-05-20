Tip on stolen air compressor led Salmon Arm police to several other stolen items

Photo: Contributed

A stolen air compressor led Shuswap police to several other stolen big-ticket items.

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West said on May 19, RCMP were alerted to the location of a stolen air compressor on Tappen Mill Road in Tappen.

“Officers attended and located the stolen air compressor worth an estimated $10,000,” said West. “Officers also located a stolen blue 2006 Ford F?350, stolen 2007 Jayco travel trailer, and a stolen 2006 Wildwood travel trailer.”

Three suspects were arrested at the scene and brought to the RCMP detachment for questioning.

“No charges have been laid at this time, but police are working to return the property to owners at this time and our investigation continues,” said West.