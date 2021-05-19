A man wanted for a murder in April turned himself in to police earlier this week

Photo: Contributed

A man wanted for a Calgary murder in April turned himself in to police in Salmon Arm last week.

On May 11, Calgary RCMP issued a request for information on the location of Christopher Douglas Mathers, age 34.

Mathers was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the killing of Russell David Younker on April 15.

On Thursday, May 14, Mathers turned himself in to the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment.

He will be transported back to Calgary next week.

The murder occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. in Calgary when an altercation occured between two people on the west side of 11 Street S.W., at the Ctrain tracks near the Kerby Centre.

During the altercation, Younkers was stabbed and later taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, Mathers, fled the area on foot.

“We would like to thank the Salmon Arm RCMP and the media for their assistance in this investigation,” the Calgary RCMP said in a press release.

It’s not clear why Mathers was in Salmon Arm.