Guns, drugs and cash were seized over the weekend in Salmon Arm.

The Salmon Arm RCMP executed a search warrant at a Silver Creek area property this past Friday which led to the seizure of cannabis plants, suspected cocaine, magic mushrooms, cash and a loaded handgun.

The search was as a result of a police investigation into an alleged illegal cannabis growing operation.

In a physical search of the property, police officers located and seized over 100 cannabis plants, dried cannabis, over 300 grams of suspected cocaine, over 400 grams of suspected magic mushrooms, an undisclosed amount of cash and a loaded .40 calibre handgun.

A man investigators believe to be associated with the property in question was located and taken into police custody. He was released later that day pending further investigation.

He now faces potential charges under the Cannabis Act, Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. He is expected to appear in Salmon Arm Law Courts at a later date.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6842.