Salmon Arm RCMP looking for witnesses from a motor vehicle incident on Tuesday

Photo: Pixabay

Salmon Arm RCMP are turning to the public for assistance involving a serious crash involving a single motorcycle on Tuesday.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. a motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle collision at or near the intersection of the TransCanada highway and Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road.

The driver was transported to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries by, by-standers.

RCMP are searching for the person(s) involved in transporting the driver to hospital as well as the individual who recovered the motorcycle and transported it to Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

Police are also seeking witnesses from the event.

Anyone from the public who may have witnessed the operation of the black 2017 April Motorcycle on Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road or the TransCanada highway on May 16 around 6:45 p.m, or just prior to the incident is asked to call the Salmon RCMP or 250-832-6044.