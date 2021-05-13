Floating Sicamous bar Shuswap Shark Shack listed for sale

Photo: Shuswap Shark Shack

Shuswap Lake's only licensed floating bar and restaurant is for sale.

The Shuswap Shark Shack is listed for $749,900 by Re/Max Crest Realty.

The unique watering hole is comprised of three barges joined to make a floating platform 197 feet long.

"Positioned as one of the most celebrated tourist spots in the Okanagan since 2008, the Shuswap Shark Shack provides a distinctive dining experience on a floating barge in the middle of the scenic Cinnemousun Narrows," in Sicamous, the listing reads.

The barge has sleeping quarters for 15, along with a store and boat rental business. The sale includes two speedboats.

The front and middle barges are both storeys.

The front barge contains the galley, general store, bar and two bedrooms. The rear barge is horseshoe-shaped to accommodate tenders and allow for customer tie-ups.

The listing says the property is assessed at over $1 million.