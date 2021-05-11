Thieves made with enclosed trailer with snowmobile and side-by-side in it

Photo: RCMP

Salmon Arm RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a trailer and a pair of off road machines that were stolen sometime on Monday.

On May 10, police responded to a report of a theft in the 8600-block of 80 Street SW in Salmon Arm of an enclosed trailer, with the Alberta license plate 5LL062 attached to it.

The trailer contained a black and blue 2019 Polaris RZR 1000 cc machine and a day glow green Polaris Axys 800 snowmobile.

Police believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. May 10, while the owner was away from home.

Anyone with information on the location of this trailer or the off road vehicles, are asked to call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

On April 24, a Vernon resident had his black and orange Polaris RZR 1000 stolen from his driveway on 15th Street.