North Okanagan-Shuswap School District faces 'challenging' budget

Photo: Pixabay

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District is seeking public input on what it calls a “challenging” budget for the next school year.

As per the School Act, an elected school board must pass a balanced annual budget for each school year on or before June 30 of the year prior. The province requires revenues and related expenditures to be tracked for operating funds, special purpose funds and capital funds.

But finding the funds to cover all the school programs is proving a challenge.

“During this year’s budget development process, SD83 has continued to find ourselves in an unusual and challenging time; one of uncertainty, unpredictability and change,” the district says in a newsletter.

“As we prepare for the financial pressures that lie ahead, we encourage ourselves to focus on our core systems and programs that best meet the needs of our school communities, and to pay particular attention to long-term sustainability and balance, in an effort to manage the impact of external challenges that inevitably lie ahead.”

The public will have an opportunity to learn more, and ask questions about the draft 2021-22 budget this afternoon, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be live-streamed, beginning with a presentation by secretary treasurer-CFO Alanna Cameron, followed by a question and answer period. To join the meeting, click here.

The meeting will also be recorded and posted on the school district website.

People can listen to the recording and send comments via email to [email protected] before noon May 18.