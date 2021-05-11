Cops calm brotherly dispute over money as one vents anger with front end loader

Photo: Contributed

Taking out one's anger with a front end loader resulted in police being called to a dispute in the Shuswap over the weekend.

Police responded to a call Saturday afternoon about a male damaging property with the heavy equipment in Tappen.

When officers arrived at the scene, the damage had already been done.

Police learned that the two men involved were brothers in a dispute over money owed between the two.

After some negotiation, police were able to broker a peace between the siblings, and the brothers came to an agreement about paying the debt owed, says Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.