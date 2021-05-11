172623
Salmon Arm gun report; man was using BB gun to control rodents

A report about a man with a handgun on a Silver Creek property turned out to be someone using a BB gun to get rid of rodents.

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to the scene about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, says Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Officers attempted for three hours to speak to a male inside the residence before making contact with an occupant of the house.

They were able to determine that a male from the house was using a BB gun to deal with rodents on the property.

No criminal offence had occurred.

