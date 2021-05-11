Salmon Arm RCMP negotiate with man in crisis who threatened to stab them

Photo: Google Street View

It took three hours of negotiation to calm down a man in crisis who threatened to stab police officers in Salmon Arm.

RCMP responded to a call from the man about 8 p.m. Friday, says Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The officers located the man on Shaw Road.

They began to speak to the man in his vehicle and approached him once it became clear that he needed help.

The male driver then threatened to stab the officers.

For three hours, officers negotiated with the man at a safe distance.

About 11:30 p.m., the five officers were able to take the man into custody without any incident and get him the medical assistance he needed.