Disabled Shuswap man says insurance on his legal grow-op so costly he may lose his home

A Shuswap man fears he may lose his home because the cost of his insurance has grown greater than his monthly mortgage.

Jim Kerr has been on disability for more than 20 years due to crippling osteoporosis and arthritis.

The 62 year old has a licensed, legal medicinal marijuana grow-op on the rural property, and says right from the start he wanted to do things "by the book."

He soon found traditional insurers would not take on the liability for his 69-plant personal-use cannabis grow, which is in a separate shop building on his property. The plants take up the back of the shop, with a six-light hydroponic setup.

"My family helped me get this place, and when I first moved in five years ago, the insurance was $1,000 a year.

"Then, it went up to $4,000 the next year, then $5,500, then $6,500 ... now it's more than $7,000."

Kerr says he spoke with his insurance broker and claims he was told he'd "never get insurance again" if he went public with his plight.

"I told him he was an extortionist," says Kerr.

On top of monthly payments of more than $500, he says he also pays an additional $300 annual fee for the broker to search for an insurer willing to take on his policy. However, Kerr says he eventually learned his coverage has been with the same insurer (Lloyd's of London) for the full five years.

Kerr is left between a rock and hard place. Without proof of insurance, his financial institution won't renew his mortgage.

"I guess because they figure it's a grow-op, it's high risk," said Kerr... "They can charge whatever they want."

Kerr says he was told he could amortize his insurance payments, but says that would essentially mean he'd be paying for a mortgage on the insurance on his mortgage.

"It doesn't make sense," he said. "Who is overseeing the insurance industry?"

"I wouldn't have a thing to do with marijuana if it didn't help my disability," he added. "This is absolutely legit and on the advice of my doctor."

Kerr says he now faces losing his home come July without proof of insurance that he can't afford to pay for.

"I went by all their rules, and now this," he said.