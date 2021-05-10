Independent Investigations Office finds police actions had no role in head-on collision in Tappen

Photo: IIOBC

B.C.'s independent police watchdog has cleared RCMP in an investigation into a head-on crash in the Shuswap community of Tappen.

On April 22, a woman crashed her Pontiac Vibe after reports of a possible domestic disturbance on Abbington Lane in Salmon Arm.

"While en route to the scene, responding officers observed a blue Pontiac Vibe travelling at a high-rate of speed in the opposite direction along Highway 1," Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a press release after the incident.

Video from the police vehicle confirmed the Pontiac was being driven erratically and that the officers turned their vehicle around about half a minute later to follow the vehicle, but the Pontiac was already out of view, the Independent Investigations Office of BC stated in its report.

"The video shows that officers did not activate their emergency equipment to pursue the vehicle but continued to drive in the direction the Pontiac had gone," the IIO stated.

"Independent witnesses who observed the crash further confirm that police were not in view when the collision occurred, nor was emergency equipment activated when they did arrive a short time later. The video evidence corroborates that, after the initial sighting, the Pontiac was never in the officer’s view until they arrived at the collision scene."

The investigation determined there was no connection between the actions of the police and the collision, which left the woman with critical injuries.

"The evidence clearly shows that the erratic driving began before the officers turned around and that they did not engage in a pursuit. Police therefore did not contribute to the subsequent collision," the IIO found.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.