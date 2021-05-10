Shuswap Middle School take part in Shuswap Trail Alliance on the Secwepemc landmarks project

Photo: Contributed Several students recently worked with master carvers and the Shuswap Trail Alliance on the Secwepemc landmarks project.

Students at Shuswap Middle School had the chance to learn from a master carver while honouring First Nation history.

Several students recently worked with master carvers and the Shuswap Trail Alliance on the Secwepemc landmarks project which is designed to create awareness of Secwepemc traditional territory through a series of iconic landmarks (sculptures) situated at key, highly visited areas, which portray Secwepemc location names, culture and stories throughout the Shuswap lakes region.

The markers will include the Secwepemc and English names of the features and some details such as elevations, key stories and more.

Planning is underway for the design and installation of 14 Secwepemc landmarks and 100 trailhead posts under the guidance of the Secwe?pemc Cultural Tourism Elders Committee - made up from the four local bands - for the project.

“This initiative is another way for Secwepemc to create more awareness of our presence within our traditional territory. The sculptures can be a collaboration between Secwepemc and settler artists and the mountain names in both Secwepemc and English will showcase Secwepemc language to the visiting tourists and locals alike. Storyboards, sculptures/landmarks placed on trailheads and other key areas will showcase Secwepemc culture and settler history,” said Shelley Witzky, Adams Lake Band Councillor, on the Shuswap Trails Alliance website.