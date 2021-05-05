Man and two dogs attacked by suspected grizzly bear in Malakwa

Photo: BC Conervsation Officer Service

A man and his two dogs were attacked by a suspected grizzly bear near Malakwa Tuesday afternoon.

The Conservation Officer Service says the three were left “not seriously injured” after the attack, northeast of Sicamous.

The man was walking his dogs on his rural property when one of the pets ran into the bush and a commotion followed.

A lone bear came charging out of the bush and bit the man as his other dog engaged the animal.

The man suffered bites to his legs and was treated and released from hospital.

The dogs suffered only minor scratches.

The Conservation Officer Service's Predator Attack Team investigated the attack site, which included using a drone to visually sweep the area.

The team concluded the incident was a surprise defensive attack, and the bear will be left alone.

“The COS would like to remind the public to take precautions when in the wilderness, to avoid any encounters with wildlife. Making noise when walking outside can help lessen the chances of surprising a bear. Pet owners should also be aware that off-leash animals can potentially provoke an attack,” the service said in a statement on its Facebook page.