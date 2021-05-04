Prestige Harbourfront Resort Salmon Arm featured on The Price is Right

A Shuswap resort was featured on the beloved daytime game show The Price is Right on Monday.

The May 3 edition included a prize package that included a stay at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort Salmon Arm.

The package included a six-night stay at the Prestige in a lakeview guestroom, as well as daily dining credits and paddleboarding lessons.

Unfortunately, the contestant, named Julia, did not win the fifth game, which featured the local prize.

In order to win, Julia had to guess its correct value. She guessed $5,192, and the correct answer was $5,392.

The Price is Right is the No. 1 game show on American daytime television and is watched by more than 5.4 million Americans a day, in addition to fans in Canada.

“Being able to showcase our resort and the city of Salmon Arm to an international audience is a big honour,” said hotel general manager Jesse Ziercke. “It’s an iconic show, and we’re really happy to have been featured on it.”

“We would have loved to welcome the contestant to the Shuswap and have them experience our beautiful region of B.C.,” she added.

This is the seventh time in the last three years that a Prestige property has been featured as a prize on the show.

Other properties have included Kelowna, Radium Hot Springs, Prince George, Nelson, Vernon and Cranbrook.