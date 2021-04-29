Salmon Arm man wins $50K on scratch and win ticket

Photo: BCLC

A Shuswap man teed up a big win from a scratch and win ticket.

Ronald Morlock is looking forward to treating himself to a new set of golf clubs after finding out he scored $50,000 from a Lucky Lines scratch and win ticket.

The Salmon Arm resident purchased the ticket from the local Husky station and was at home when he scratched the ticket and realized he won.

“I called my sister and told her,” said Morlock.

“She didn’t believe me at first, so I went to her house so she could double check the ticket for me because I just couldn’t believe it.”

On how it feels to win, Morlock says: “It feels different. It feels good to be a winner. I am still in some shock.”