173322
172817
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm Secondary - Jackson Campus has had a potential exposure to COVID

Exposure at Jackson Campus

- | Story: 332405

Salmon Arm Secondary - Jackson Campus is the latest Shuswap school to have an exposure to COVID-19.

Interior Health has confirmed a potential exposure at the school April 15.

“We partner with school districts to share information when there are COVID-19 exposures at schools.

When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, IH public health works quickly to determine close contacts, and contacts parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk,” said a statement on the IH website.

For more information on schools and COVID, visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

171684