Salmon Arm Secondary - Jackson Campus has had a potential exposure to COVID

Salmon Arm Secondary - Jackson Campus is the latest Shuswap school to have an exposure to COVID-19.

Interior Health has confirmed a potential exposure at the school April 15.

“We partner with school districts to share information when there are COVID-19 exposures at schools.

When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, IH public health works quickly to determine close contacts, and contacts parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk,” said a statement on the IH website.

