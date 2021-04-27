Police watchdog looking into crash that injured a woman

Photo: Contributed

Salmon Arm RCMP are being investigated after a woman was injured in a crash.

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia of the April 22 incident.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a report of a possible domestic disturbance at a residence in the 700-block of Abbington Lane, Salmon Arm.

A second caller reported a blue Pontiac Vibe may have been associated to the disturbance.

“While en route to the scene, responding officers observed a blue Pontiac Vibe traveling at a high-rate of speed in the opposite direction along Highway 1,” said Shoihet in a press release.

“The responding officers stopped, changed direction and some time later they located the Vibe, east of Sandy Point Road, where it had been involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.”

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the female driver of the Vibe suffered critical injuries.

She was transported to a local area hospital by BC Emergency Health Services, where she remains.

IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the woman’s injury. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.