Provincial grant to fund historic dioramas at Salmon Arm's R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Photo: Contributed

Salmon Arm's R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum has received provincial funding to complete three more dioramas.

Over the past three years, six dioramas have been completed on the Montebello Building project, representing the commercial core of downtown Salmon Arm in 1910.

The Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program funding will finish the remaining three dioramas – the Bank of Hamilton, Bedford's Pharmacy, and the Lingford Photo Studio, completing the historical streetscape.

The grant will also help install COVID safety measures.

The facility is managed by the Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Association.

Located on the east side of Salmon Arm at 751 Highway 97B, it is the Shuswap's largest heritage destination. Set on 40 acres, the site comprises 24 buildings that are either replicas or originals and over 30 exhibits, including the original 1910 Haney House.

The property boasts a 2.3-kilometre walking trail in a woodland setting along Canoe Creek.