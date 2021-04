Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting Highway 97B is now cleared.

An accident near Salmon Arm on Highway 97B has closed the northbound lane.

DriveBC is reporting the accident happened between Springbend and Berry roads, six km south of Salmon Arm.

The highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

Emergency vehicles on scene and people are being cautioned to watch for traffic control.