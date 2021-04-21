171791
Salmon Arm  

North Canoe elementary and Shuswap Middle School both had exposures this month

Shuswap school exposures

COVID exposures continue to pop up in the Shuswap.

Interior Health has posted there have been exposures at two Salmon Arm area schools.

North Canoe Elementary School had an exposure April 8.

An exposure was also reported at Shuswap Middle School April 8, 9, 12, 13 and 15.

“When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, IH public health works quickly to determine close contacts, and contacts parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk,” said a post on the IH website.

“Notifications are removed after 14 days when the risk of transmission has passed.”

