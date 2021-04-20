Looking for a novel staycation? Renting out an entire caboose on the Shuswap Lake may be what you’re looking for

Photo: Contributed

Travel may be off limits right now, but luckily we live in one of the best areas in the world (not so humble brag…), and there are plenty of staycation options available.

If you’re looking for something novel, why not check out the Squilax General Store and Hostel, where you can rent out an entire caboose. It’s a perfect option for a family looking to have a COVID-safe holiday close to home.

The quirky oasis has everything to keep everyone happy. Each caboose features its own kitchen. You can enjoy a fire at night. There is a beautiful dock on the Shuswap Lake. And, as one would hope, there is a pet llama you can hang out with.

The hostel is the brainchild of Blaire Action, who has owned and operated it for over twenty years.

Action brought the cabooses from CN Railway and has managed the area ever since.

In addition to the hostel, she manages a charming general store located on the grounds as well.

There are three cabooses in total. Showers are also available at the facility.

Each caboose sleeps six, and the cost of renting an entire caboose is $120 a night for Hi Hostel members.

For a great look at the staycation option, you can check out a recent vlog by Michael Downie, a travel blogger who stayed at the hostel with his lovely family during pandemic times.

Action said that the area offers plenty of hiking and mountain biking options.