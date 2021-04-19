Salmon Arm RCMP kept busy with vehicle impounds, weekend crashes

Photo: File photo

If you're prohibited from driving or impaired, please do not drive.

That's the message from Salmon Arm RCMP after two people were pulled off the road over the weekend.

On Friday, officers located a driver of a blue Ford mustang near 3rd Street who was pulled over and found to be driving while prohibited.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver will be going to court to answer to charges of driving while prohibited.

Then, on Sunday, Salmon Arm RCMP found an impaired driver parked on the side of 1st Avenue. He was served an immediate roadside prohibition for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded as well.

The infractions come along with hefty fines and towing charges, notes Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Also over the weekend, Salmon Arm RCMP attended three collisions that also resulted in injuries.

"Tickets were issued as necessary, and one driver has been recommended for a driver’s retest by the Motor Vehicle Branch," says West.

Two of the incidents involved rear-end collisions, and the other was a single-vehicle collision with a bus stop bench.