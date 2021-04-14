Armstrong woman offering $1,000 reward for missing dog believed to have been stolen

Photo: Brianna Rauser-Chisholm

An Armstrong woman is offering a $1,000 reward for her dog – which she believes was stolen.

Brianna Rauser-Chisholm says her American pitbull terrier "Blue" went missing on Deep Creek Road, between Salmon Arm and Armstrong, on April 4.

Blue is 7 1/2 months old and has a white tip on his tail, his front left paw and both paws on his hind legs, along with a white muzzle and spotted body.

On the night he went missing, Blue was outside in a fenced yard and never came back in.

Rauser-Chisholm said Blue never previously left the yard.

“It’s actually a fight to even get him in my car or walk down the driveway,” she told Castanet.

Rauser-Chisholm spoke to neighbours about Blue’s disappearance, and they believe the dog may have been stolen, as they claim to have seen multiple vehicles trying to coax dogs in.

One of the neighbours told Rauser-Chisholm they witnessed someone pull up to their driveway and approach their own dog. The neighbour then allegedly confronted the individuals and they apologized, saying they thought it was their own dog.

Rauser-Chisholm reported Blue’s disappearance to the RCMP.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said Blue's disappearance is the only reported dog theft in the area during the past three weeks, and the case is under investigation.

“From the data we have on file, dog thefts do not seem to be a common occurrence in our jurisdiction. However, we want to remind the public that if they have any information about any criminal or suspicious activity, it needs to be reported immediately and directly to police, not through social media,” said Terleski.

Contact Rauser-Chisholm at 250-463-1939 or [email protected] with any tips.