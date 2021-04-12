CSRD advises of Scotch Creek water shutdown on Wednesday

Photo: CSRD

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District advises residents of Scotch Creek the Saratoga water system will be temporarily shut off on Wednesday.

Upgrades to watermains will require a temporary shutdown of service for all users of the system from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents are advised to store enough water to exceed their needs during that time period in case the service interruption is longer than expected.

For drinking water, a good rule of thumb is to have approximately four litres of drinking water per person, per day. A good place to store water for the day is in the bathtub, the CSRD says.

Once the water is off, a toilet will have one more flush because of the stored water in the toilet tank. After that, use buckets of stored water to flush.

Residents are urged to not use appliances that require water, including washing machines and dishwashers, during the shutdown.

Residents should also ensure that hot water tanks do not drain, as this could cause damage to the heating element.

Once service is restored, residents may notice discoloration from sediment in the water system. Running a garden hose or cold water bathtub faucet for several minutes should eliminate air and discoloration in the pipes.