Sicamous and Salmon Arm residents killed in head-on collision

Photo: File photo

RCMP confirm a head-on collision Tuesday near Sicamous claimed the lives of both drivers.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway, seven kilometres east of the Shuswap community.

"The subsequent investigation found the 73-year-old male driver of a westbound pickup truck from Sicamous crossed the centre line, colliding with an eastbound sedan driven by a 46-year-old female from Salmon Arm," says Sgt. Chad Badry.

"Sadly, both drivers were deceased upon arrival of first responders."

There were no other occupants of the vehicles.

Road and weather conditions were not contributing factors, police say.

The highway was closed for several hours while police completed their investigation at the scene and the vehicles and debris were removed.

Tthe BC Coroner's Service is conducting its own inquiry into the cause of the deaths.

Anyone with information or with dashcam footage is asked to contact RCMP Traffic Services out of Golden at 250-344-2221.