A Salmon Arm school has been added to Interior Health’s list of school COVID-19 exposures.

Salmon Arm secondary's Jackson Campus was added to the list on Tuesday, reporting potential exposures to the virus on Monday and Tuesday last week.

SASS is the only School District 83 school on the exposure list as of Tuesday morning.

The list includes 13 Kelowna-area schools and five in the Kamloops area.

Health officials will be in touch with everyone being directed to self-isolate.