Fourth highway closure on Highway 97A this week near Sicamous

Photo: DriveBC

More traffic woes on Highway 97A this week.

DriveBC reports single-lane, alternating traffic between Hamilton Road and Poirier Road, 13 kilometres south of Sicamous, near Mara.

That's due to a vehicle incident first reported about 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

There are downed hydro lines at the scene.

The highway is expected to reopen shortly. Watch for traffic control.

The route was closed for several hours and traffic detoured via Highway 1 and Highway 97B.

This incident follows a trio of closures this week on the stretch between Enderby and Sicamous.

On Tuesday, a multi-vehicle collision saw a lumber truck lose its load, closing the highway most of the day. And on Wednesday, two incidents closed the route near Sicamous, one involving an overturned semi.