Traffic moving again after two incidents closed Hwy 97A near Sicamous

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

The scene has been cleared at one of two crashes that closed Highway 97A at Sicamous this morning.

DriveBC reports the incident between Park Frontage Road and the end of Highway 97A is now clear.

There is single-lane, alternating traffic at the second incident between Mara Heights Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road.

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m.

DriveBC reports single-lane, alternating traffic at the scene of one of two incidents on Highway 97A this morning near Sicamous.

The update refers to the incident between Mara Heights Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road, just south of Sicamous.

Watch for traffic control.

All lanes remain blocked at a second incident between Park Frontage Road and the end of Highway 97A, however.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

Two crashes have closed Highway 97A in the Shuswap.

A vehicle incident reported early this morning has closed the highway at Sicamous.

The incident was first reported at 4 a.m. and has closed the route in both directions between Park Frontage Road and the end of Highway 97A.

A detour is in effect, as all lanes are blocked. Traffic can detour via Main Street And Eagle Passway.

Emergency vehicles are said to be on scene.

Meanwhile, a second incident is reported just south of Sicamous, which has also closed both lanes.

DriveBC reports this accident between Mara Heights Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road, two kilometres south of Sicamous.

A scene assessment is in progress.

The nature of both incidents is not yet known or if any injuries are involved.

These follow an almost day-long closure on Highway 97A Tuesday in which a semi truck collision closed the route near Enderby and spilled a load of lumber across the highway.