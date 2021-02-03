Highway 97A closed in two locations after incidents near Sicamous

Photo: DriveBC

Two crashes have closed Highway 97A in the Shuswap.

A vehicle incident reported early this morning has closed the highway at Sicamous.

The incident was first reported at 4 a.m. and has closed the route in both directions between Park Frontage Road and the end of Highway 97A.

A detour is in effect, as all lanes are blocked. Traffic can detour via Main Street And Eagle Passway.

Emergency vehicles are said to be on scene.

Meanwhile, a second incident is reported just south of Sicamous, which has also closed both lanes.

DriveBC reports this accident between Mara Heights Road and Sicamous Creek Frontage Road, two kilometres south of Sicamous.

A scene assessment is in progress.

The nature of both incidents is not yet known or if any injuries are involved.

These follow an almost day-long closure on Highway 97A Tuesday in which a semi truck collision closed the route near Enderby and spilled a load of lumber across the highway.