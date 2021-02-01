Andres Electronic Experts contributes $20,000 to campaign for Salmon Arm girl fighting rare cancer

Photo: Contributed Kyle Blanleil with Halle Krawczyk

The community has stepped up big time for a young Salmon Arm girl battling a rare form of cancer.

A GoFundMe campaign for the 12 year old has raised a whopping $114,000.

Halle Krawczyk was diagnosed with poorly differentiated chordoma, one of the rarest cancers, in 2017. It affects just one in 20 million people – only three children a year in North America.

All domestic medical treatments were exhausted, and Halle's doctors recommended a surgery that is only available in Pittsburgh. MSP funded the surgery, but parents Matt and Carolyn Krawczyk are facing overwhelming costs to support Halle in her fight, leaving work and moving to the U.S. for six months pre- and post-surgery.

All three surgeries were reportedly a success, and Halle is recovering in a Pittsburgh hospital before she will head to Boston for proton beam radiation.

Meanwhile, Okanagan-based electronics chain Andres Electronic Experts has made a big $20,000 contribution to the cause.

Vice-president Kyle Blanleil says his family was touched by Halle's story, as he battled the same rare cancer in his late teens.

Owner Andre Blanleil says her story hit close to home, and he knows all too well the gruelling physical, emotional and financial path ahead for Halle and her family.

Andres staff and customers raised $20,000 to help the family.

"I am very proud and thankful of our team and customers who got behind the initiative... Lending a helping hand where we can is one of our core pillars upon which we have built this company over the last 40-plus years," he said.