R.J. Haney 25th Annual Heritage Week from Feb. 15-21

History is being made at an historic site.

The R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum near Salmon Arm is celebrating the 25th Annual Heritage Week from Feb. 15-21.

But like so many other events, the celebration will be done under the cloud of COVID, forcing Heritage Week activities to be done online.

The event kicks off with the Shuswap's largest online auction.

Bidding opens Feb. 15 and closes Feb. 20, at 3 p.m.

Register as a bidder, and the online platform allows instant updates if you've been outbid.

There are more than 80 items to bid on that have been donated local merchants including various gift certificates for grocery stores, spa services, entertainment, food and beverage, car maintenance and tax services.

There are also gift baskets, pet care, clothing and garden items, artwork, home decor items and more. Winning bidders can pick up their items at R.J. Haney Heritage Village from Feb. 22-26, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.