COVID-19 exposure at Salmon Arm Secondary School

Photo: School District 83

UPDATE: 10:49 a.m.

School District 83 says the member of the Salmon Arm Secondary (Sullivan) school community who tested positive for COVID-19 is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

All students, family members and school staff were notified with a letter from SD83, and those who may have come in contact with the person were told by Interior Health to self-monitor or self-isolate.

"If you have not been contacted by Interior Health or the school, you have not been identified as being potentially exposed," says SD83 in a press release. "We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required."

Students will continue to go to school while contact tracing continues, and SD83 reminds parents to continue to conduct daily daily health checks on their children.

"The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority," says the school district. "lease be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

School District 83 will continue to follow their COVID-19 Safety Plan, which includes protocols such as wearing masks, physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and keeping students within their learning cohorts.

ORIGINAL: 10:11 a.m.

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Salmon Arm Secondary School's Sullivan campus.

Interior Health says the potential exposure dates were Nov. 17 and 18.

Castanet has reached out to School District 83 for comment and will update once more information becomes available.