Stolen pickup speeding from Alberta stopped by spike belt near Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP used a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway after fleeing Alberta.

Local police were alerted to the stolen Nissan Frontier pickup about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

It was seen leaving Revelstoke at speeds exceeding 160 km/h as it travelled west, and Sicamous officers confirmed it was headed towards Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP deployed two spike belts, the first of which disabled the stolen truck after deflating both front tires.

The truck came to a stop in the Canoe area and, after two separate foot pursuits, two suspects from the Calgary area were arrested for possession of the stolen vehicle. Both suspects have lengthy criminal records for property crime offences, says Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

"The successful and safe apprehension of these two suspects and the recovery of the truck was facilitated by good communication across three detachments on the Trans-Canada corridor," said West.