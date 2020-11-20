CSRD seeks funding to repair erosion threatening Sorrento homes

Photo: CSRD

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is applying for a $6.3-million grant to deal with erosion that threatens homes along Newsome Creek in Sorrento.

Since 2016, runoff in the creek has degraded the steep banks to the point where it is undermining the foundations of several homes and posing a risk to other properties, the CSRD says.

Every spring, increased water flows in the creek take an additional toll on the stability of the banks. In addition, runoff from the creek creates an additional strain on the Sorrento Water System due to increased sediment levels near the water intake.

A 2019 study showed extensive rehabilitation work will be required to stabilize the slope.

The CSRD had been lobbying the provincial government to fund the project, but Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson directed the district to a possible funding opportunity through the federal Building Canada Infrastructure Program.

"My fingers are crossed on behalf of the community that this will occur. It is a significant issue in my community that is affecting the entire community. We need to get this done," said Area C director Paul Demenok.

If approved, the $6.3 million would cover the entire capital cost of the project.

There has been no information provided to the CSRD about when a decision might be announced.