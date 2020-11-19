Columbia Shuswap Regional District chair acclaimed to second term

Photo: Contributed

Meet the new chair of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

It's the same as the old one.

CSRD director and Salmon Arm Councillor Kevin Flynn will spend a second year as chair of the CSRD after his nomination was acclaimed, Thursday.

Flynn is a long-serving member of the board and first became chairman this time last year.

"I'm very glad to have another chance to continue as chair, and I appreciate the nomination and support of the board. I look forward to what will certainly be another interesting and challenging year ahead," said Flynn.

Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous and Malakwa) director Rhona Martin also agreed to continue as vice-chair by acclamation.