Salmon Arm  

Columbia Shuswap Regional District chair acclaimed to second term

CSRD chair back for more

Meet the new chair of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

It's the same as the old one.

CSRD director and Salmon Arm Councillor Kevin Flynn will spend a second year as chair of the CSRD after his nomination was acclaimed, Thursday.

Flynn is a long-serving member of the board and first became chairman this time last year.

"I'm very glad to have another chance to continue as chair, and I appreciate the nomination and support of the board. I look forward to what will certainly be another interesting and challenging year ahead," said Flynn.

Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous and Malakwa) director Rhona Martin also agreed to continue as vice-chair by acclamation.

