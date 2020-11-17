Salmon Arm Mounties follow tracks from break-and-enter to man with break-and-enter tools

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Sometimes solving the case is as easy as following the tracks.

That was the case Monday, Nov. 16, for some Salmon Arm RCMP officers. They were called around 7 a.m. to a break and enter report on the 2600-block of Eagle Bay Road, according to a press release.

During the investigation they found tracks leading away from the property; they followed the tracks and found not one but two more properties that had been broken into.

At the last one they also found a man who was already known to police. He fled the scene, break-and-enter tools in hand.

"The officers gave chase and the foot pursuit ended with a suspect in custody for the three break ins as well as possession of break and enter instruments and driving while prohibited. The suspect had been the driver of a vehicle which rolled over in a ditch in the area," states Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP in the release.

In addition to the day's activities, the man was found to have multiple outstanding warrants and had been evading the law for months.

"In this one arrest the investigators were able to solve 3 break and enter investigations and get some property back to the owners of the houses. The investigators also concluded the collision file along with closing off a number of outstanding arrest warrants," West states.